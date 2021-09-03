Twenty-nine local fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation collectively raised more than $330,000 at the first annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Fundraiser held Aug. 13th at the Atchison Event Center.
There were 599 gifts made from the public totaling $249,760.57 and with $80,000 in matching funds as well as $2,000 in prize drawings provided by the event sponsors, the grand total comes out to $331,760.57.
“The All Aboard Atchison Match Day Event was a bigger success in our first year than we could have ever imagined,” said Jonathan Mize, Chairman and President of AACF. “Atchison is an incredibly generous community and it was such a pleasure to highlight and support the 29 fund-holders that participated this year.”
The major sponsors of the All Aboard Atchison Match Day were the Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust, the Adair / Exchange Bank Foundation, Blish-Mize Co., the Guy I. Bromley Trust, the Pratt Foundation, and MGP Ingredients.
All Aboard Atchison, AACF’s annual match day event, will be back in 2022 looking to raise even more money for more local causes. To learn more about the All Aboard Atchison Match Day Event, visit www.allaboardatchison.com.
In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter. AACF currently has a total of 40 funds and is an associate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
All Aboard Atchison – Match Day Participants: Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum; Amelia Earhart Festival Endowment; Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation; Atchison Area Community Foundation General Fund; Atchison Area Economic Development; Atchison Area United Way; Atchison Child Care Association; Atchison Community Health Clinic; Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation; Atchison County Food Pantry; Atchison Public Library; Atchison Santa Fe Depot (Future Improvements); Atchison United Methodist Church; Clubs for Kids Foundation, Inc.; Highland Community College Foundation; HOPE Family Therapy Inc.; Kansas State University in Atchison County; Kasten-Regan Memorial Scholarship; Live Well Atchison County; Mary Lea Johanning Scholarship Foundation; Muscotah Cemetery; Project Concern, Inc.; Riverbend Habitat for Humanity; Salvation Army Red Shield Center; Skate High With Hope Joshua Kinsman Foundation; Sleep In Heavenly Peace (Benedictine College Chapter); The Guidance Center; Theatre Atchison/Fox Theatre; and the USD 409 Soccer Field Renovation.
