39 local fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) collectively raised nearly $350,000 at the second annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Fundraiser held August 18th – 21st. At the Atchison Event Center on Friday, August 19th, the two-hour in-person event, $155,000 was given.

Over 720 individual gifts were made from the public totaling over $238,000 and $105,000 in matching funds was contributed from event sponsors as well as $2,000 in prize drawings.

