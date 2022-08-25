39 local fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) collectively raised nearly $350,000 at the second annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Fundraiser held August 18th – 21st. At the Atchison Event Center on Friday, August 19th, the two-hour in-person event, $155,000 was given.
Over 720 individual gifts were made from the public totaling over $238,000 and $105,000 in matching funds was contributed from event sponsors as well as $2,000 in prize drawings.
“The All Aboard Atchison Match Day Event is a powerful fundraising tool for our local non-profit community,” said Jonathan Mize, Chairman & President of AACF. “Atchison showed yet again what a generous and philanthropic community we have here.”
This year’s major sponsors of the All Aboard Atchison Match Day were the Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust, the Exchange Bank Foundation, Union State Bank (Bank of Atchison), Blish-Mize Co., Berger Company, the Pratt Family Charitable Foundation, MGP Ingredients, Karen (Cray) Seaberg, and Thrivent Financial (Pat & Jennifer Maxwell).
All Aboard Atchison, AACF’s annual match day event, will be back in 2023 looking to raise even more money for more local causes. To learn more about the All Aboard Atchison Match Day Event, visit www.allaboardatchison.com, and to learn more about the foundation, visit www.atchisonfoundation.org.
In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter. AACF currently has a total of 44 funds and is an associate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
