The video class at Atchison High School has been going places to compete even though it might only travel along that vast cyber highway.
This school year marked the first year the AHS video class entered a competition open to all Kansas high schools. Eudora High School hosted the competition in keeping with the pandemic safety concerns all COVID-19 precautions were followed as the students produced their movies and submitted their videos online. There were 15 films submitted and six schools participated in the competition.
Video Production Teacher Bob Endanger explained the AHS students were offered the opportunity to compete in a 24-hour film festival. At 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6 the students were given criteria for their movies, which had to be submitted by noon on Saturday, Nov. 7.
“They had a little over 24 hours to come up with a concept, script, and film and edit their movie,” Neidinger said.
It was required that the following be a part of their movie:
*The line of dialogue: “Did I interrupt something?”
*A two-liter and a soccer ball for props.
* A point of view shot of an object and a slider shot.
The students were allowed a maximum film length of three minutes, and were able to come and go as needed with the 24-hour period in effort to complete their movies, Neidinger said. AHS submitted three movies. However, they did not place as any top three finishers in the competition.
Neidinger and his wife chaperoned the event in accordance with all school rules and COVID-19 guidelines were followed at all times.
“Overall, the film festival was a success,” Neidinger said. “Even though none of our teams placed, this was a great learning opportunity. The students are excited to use the skills and procedures they learned in their future endeavors.
