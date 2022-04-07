Katy Harris an Atchison High School senior served throughout a term as one of the chosen few students throughout Kansas selected to serve on the KSHSAA Student Advisory Team.
In addition to keeping up with her academic classwork and AHS sporting activities, Harris traveled quarterly to Topeka to meet with Kansas State High School Activities Association representatives to speak on behalf of student athletes throughout the state.
AHS Principal Lacy Warren said Harris might be the first student that she is aware of to represent AHS on the Advisory Committee.
KSHAA leaders recently recognized Harris and three other students for their Advisory Team work and insight.
Throughout Harris’ tenure at AHS she has earned All-State distinction as the Phoenix Girls’ Soccer goalkeeper; in the 2021-22 Lady Red Basketball season reached a milestone to score 1,000 points in her history as a team member and was earned all-league distinction as Player of the Year for the Kansas City Atchison League girls’ basketball 2021-22 season and also earned decorated accomplishments for volleyball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.