The student and staff parking lot at Atchison High School will be closed for resurfacing all next week. The gravel parking lot across from the baseball field will be available to park in.
Students who ride the bus for Summer School will be dropped off at a different location at the high school.
Our front door will still be open and families, community members, and staff, if you need to come in you are welcome to park on the west side of the school as you enter the staff parking lot.
#WeAre409
