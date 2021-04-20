The termination of Lee Supple, USD 409 math teacher became official at the close of a special Board of Education meeting Tuesday morning.
A special procedural meeting was called to order at 7:30 a.m. for the purpose to go behind closed door to discuss non-elected personnel matter of negotiations for 10 minutes in the presence of Board Attorneys Larry Mears and Matthew Rich, and 409 Business Manager Lori Lanter. The meeting was extended for 10 minutes to continue the negotiations. Board members then recessed from public meeting another 10 minutes to discuss employee performances.
After the public meeting resumed, board members present unanimously by a 6-0 vote adopted and signed off on Resolution 21-06 to terminate Supple on April 20 with payment of the remainder of his 2020-2021contract because of Supple’s actions contrary to USD 409 Board Policy IA. The Board’s Clerk is to present Supple a signed copy of the Resolution in person or by restricted mail.
Board Member Sally Berger was absent from the meeting.
The District’s Policy: IA centers on the philosophy of the District’s Mission Statement states that “The mission of the Atchison Public School District shall be to identify and remove all barriers to promote equal opportunities for success by all students.” The Mission Statement was initially adopted Oct. 6, 2008, and last reaffirmed Feb. 8, 2021.
It was the March 8 meeting when the 409 Board members adopted by action Resolution No.21-04 to notify Supple of the Board’s intent to terminate his contract with pay and that he was entitled to a hearing within 10 days. Resolution 21-06 states Supple requested a hearing, but then subsequently withdrew his request in exchange for termination of the contract as a result of Policy IA.
Supple has been employed with since Aug. 8, 2006, according to the 409 document Resolution No. 21-04. In addition to the current termination agreement, Board members intended to include violations of Policy; GAF and Policy GBU. The 409 Directory indicates Supple had served as an Atchison High School math teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.