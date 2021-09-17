Atchison High School officials announced the 2021-22 homecoming candidates Friday morning. The candidates are Maddison Bowen, Ja’myah Booker, Katherine Harris, Joi Hayes, Rayne Berkhalter, Jacob Rebant, Jeremiah Kelley, Gregory Booker, Maxwell Gardner and William Lacey.
The Homecoming game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at the stadium. The game will start after the AHS Cross Country team runs the game ball from Harmon High School and delivers it the 50-yard line, in accordance with a long-standing AHS Homecoming tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.