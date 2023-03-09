District Extension Agent
The price of eggs has consumers scratching them off their shopping list lately. Here are some options to replace eggs in your recipes based on what function the egg is providing.
District Extension Agent
The price of eggs has consumers scratching them off their shopping list lately. Here are some options to replace eggs in your recipes based on what function the egg is providing.
Boiled egg — use 2 ounces extra-firm tofu for each hard-boiled egg.
Binding ingredients in baking — For each egg, use 1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flax seeds with 3 tablespoons water, let stand 5 minutes. This makes a gel and helps hold ingredients together.
Leavening in baking — Use the chia or flax seed mixture above plus ½ teaspoon baking powder for each egg.
For moistness in baking — use ¼ cup applesauce, mashed banana, pureed avocado, pureed garbanzo beans, or silken tofu.
Buy eggs when they are on sale. Eggs can be stored for at least 1 month, covered in the refrigerator. You can also freeze them for later use.
Preparation — Select fresh eggs and break each separately into a clean saucer. Examine each for freshness and remove any pieces of shell before mixing with other eggs.
Whole Eggs — Thoroughly mix yolks and whites. Do not whip in air. To prevent graininess of the yolks, add 1½ tablespoons sugar, 1½ tablespoons corn syrup OR ½ teaspoon salt per cup whole eggs, depending on intended use. Strain through a sieve or colander to improve uniformity. Package, allowing ½-inch headspace. Seal and freeze.
Another method of freezing a whole-egg mixture is to use ice trays. Measure 3 tablespoons of egg mixture into each compartment of an ice tray. Freeze until solid. Remove frozen cubes, and package in moisture-vapor resistant containers. Seal and freeze. Three tablespoons of the egg mixture (one cube) equal one whole egg.
Egg Yolks — Separate eggs. Stir yolks gently. To prevent graininess, add 1½ tablespoons sugar, 1½ tablespoons corn syrup OR ½ teaspoon salt per cup of egg yolks, depending on intended use. Strain through a sieve. Package, allowing ½-inch headspace. Seal and freeze. One tablespoon of the yolk mixture equals one egg yolk.
Egg Whites — Gently mix whites; do not whip. Strain through a sieve. No sugar or salt is needed. Package, leaving ½-inch headspace. Seal and freeze. Two tablespoons of the egg-white mixture equal one egg white.
Freezing of egg information was extracted from “So Easy to Preserve, 6th ed. 2014. Bulleting 989, Cooperative Extension Service, The University of Georgia, Athens. Revised by Elizabeth L. Andres, PH.D. and Judy A. Harrison, Ph.D., Extension Foods Specialists.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented