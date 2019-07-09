Area conservation districts and crop dusters invite landowners, farmers, farm managers, interested parties and stakeholders to come learn the benefits of the cover crop farming practice.
A Cover Crop Workshop will take place from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, July 24 in the Blue Building located at 305 Main Street in Effingham. The session will focus on weed suppression, building soil health, erosion control and nutrient retention.
Scheduled guest speakers for the workshop are Shane New as well as representatives from McElwain Aerial Sprayers, United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Services and USDA Farm Service Agency.
Atchison County Conservation District, Jefferson County Conservation District and McElwain Aerial Sprayers are the presenters hosting the event. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by Wednesday, July 17 to Tiffany at the Effingham office by calling 913-833-5740, Ext. 3, or Tari at the Oskaloosa office, in 785-863-2201, Ext. 3.
