Atchison police are on the lookout for a 30-year-old male wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary that occurred during early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 6 at a residence in the 300 block of Parallel Street.
A 45-year-old male victim was at home and sustained injuries from the intruder. Police have identified and are searching for the suspect said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson.
The victim was familiar with who the suspect was, Wilson said. Police are not certain what vehicle the suspect was in the night of the alleged intrusion, but in the past the suspect has been known to drive an older model, black Toyota, 4 Runner with Pennsylvania tags.
The victim suffered injuries from being struck with an object that was in the suspect’s hand. The victim was treated and was released from hospital care.
Police have identified and are searching for the suspect. A case file has been presented to the County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.