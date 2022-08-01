TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Jefferson County Health Department are investigating reports of individuals who suffered eye or skin irritation after visiting Perry Bar and Grill in Perry, Kansas.

The number of affected individuals is not known at this time, but there are reports that approximately 15 who visited Perry Bar and Grill on July 21 or July 22 had eye irritation.

