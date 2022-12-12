Brian Hord was driving a Jeep Commander that rolled multiple times before landing upright atop is wheels after being struck by a SUV driven by Mary Amey, of Prairie Village who was taking evasive action to avoid striking construction equipment that fell from a utility pickup.
A 55-year-old Atchison man was sent to Amberwell Atchison by ambulance for emergency treatment after emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of an injury accident after 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 just west of Atchison city limits along U.S. Highway 73.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported Brian Hord suffered possible neck injuries after the eastbound Commander Jeep he drove rolled over multiple times by an oncoming vehicle.
Laurie reported on Monday, that an investigation was ongoing to locate a utility type pickup that three wooden long-handled concrete placers had fallen from before the accident occurred Friday in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 73 west of Atchison.
Laurie said the accident occurred as 28-year-old Mary Amey, 28, of Prairie Village was westbound behind the utility pickup when the items fell from it. Laurie said preliminary findings indicate after the items fell off, Amey swerved northbound in effort to avoid driving atop the tools. Laurie said it appeared when she attempted to steer back into her lane of travel Amey lost control of her vehicle. The evasive action then caused Amey's vehicle, a 2007, Maroon Honda CR-V sports utility vehicle to cross the centerline where it struck Hord's vehicle. That caused Hord's Jeep to leave the roadway southbound where it rolled over multiple times before it settled on its wheels.
Laurie indicated although Atchison County EMS ambulance transported Hord for examination of possible injuries, Amey refused medical treatment at the scene.
In addition to Atchison County Sheriff's Office authorities and EMS, the Atchison County Rescue crews also responded to the scene.
