A 55-year-old Atchison man was sent to Amberwell Atchison by ambulance for emergency treatment after emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of an injury accident after 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 just west of Atchison city limits along U.S. Highway 73.

Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported Brian Hord suffered possible neck injuries after the eastbound Commander Jeep he drove rolled over multiple times by an oncoming vehicle.

