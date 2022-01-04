Shortly after 4:00PM on Monday first responders were sent to the 1000 block North River Road for an injury accident. A 2002 Ford pickup truck driven by Terry Wall, 68, Atchison, had been southbound on River Road when the driver lost control and slid on the icy road, struck an embankment, and rolled over on its side. Atchison County Rescue had responded to the scene and removed the windshield so the driver could be removed from the vehicle. He was transported to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care by Atchison County EMS ambulance for treatment of his injury. The accident remains under investigation.
Afternoon rollover sends one by ambulance for emergency care
- By Atchison Police Department Special to the Globe
