Shortly after 4:00PM on Monday first responders were sent to the 1000 block North River Road for an injury accident. A 2002 Ford pickup truck driven by Terry Wall, 68, Atchison, had been southbound on River Road when the driver lost control and slid on the icy road, struck an embankment, and rolled over on its side. Atchison County Rescue had responded to the scene and removed the windshield so the driver could be removed from the vehicle. He was transported to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care by Atchison County EMS ambulance for treatment of his injury. The accident remains under investigation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.