  • James Howey | Atchison Globe

A fire that started in the loading dock garage of Atchison Furniture Company early Tuesday evening caused damage to multiple neighboring businesses. 

The smell of smoke still permeated the air at 501 Commercial St. almost 24 hours after a fire broke out in Atchison Furniture Company and caused significant damage to the neighboring businesses of Hilligoss Shoes and Eddie’s Five & Dime.

An investigation by the Atchison Fire Department is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire which is unknown at this point.

