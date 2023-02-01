The smell of smoke still permeated the air at 501 Commercial St. almost 24 hours after a fire broke out in Atchison Furniture Company and caused significant damage to the neighboring businesses of Hilligoss Shoes and Eddie’s Five & Dime.
An investigation by the Atchison Fire Department is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire which is unknown at this point.
Presley Busenbarrick owns Presley Pierce, Clement Michael, a home decor store where a scented candle masked the smoke that wafted through the walls the previous day.
"Pretty scary wasn't it," Busenbarrick said. "First there were the smells then evacuation.
There were no damages in Busenbarrick's business.
"We were very lucky and very sad for them," Busenbarrick said of the neighboring business impacted by the fire at the furniture store. "We've reached out."
Busenbarrick and his employee, Julie Hanf agreed from their first whiff of the evacuation alert it all happened so quickly. They estimated they were out of the store for a few hours.
"It was an ordeal, Hanf said. "We're hopeful there was no major damage and thankful everybody's OK."
Employees of the main businesses that were effected were working on cleaning up the incident and discussing with an insurance investigator how much the damages may cost them.
They currently had no comment on the incident.
Lopez de Mexico owner, Anne Pruett said the fire incident pulls at heart all the businesses impacted by the fire because she knew how much they put into it. As she left the restaurant Tuesday night to head home all the lights were out at the impacted businesses.
"I could feel the sadness," Pruett said.
Pruett said having Commercial Street open has brought so much more to the downtown like parking and all the business storefronts more festively decorated.
"I think our community will step up for all impacted for their time they are not able to be open," Pruett said.
Atchison City Manager Amy Finch said it is very early to determine the overall economic impact to the stores the fire impacted on Tuesday.
"There will be a process with their insurance company to file a claim, and the closures will certainly impact each store," Finch said. "The City of Atchison extends our condolences to all of those impacted by yesterday's fire at Atchison Furniture Co. We are grateful for the prompt response of fire and medical personnel and that there were no reported injuries.
Finch continued "we encourage our community members to rally around those impacted and support them in their efforts to reopen."
