Atchison Fire and Police departments responded Monday morning to the report of coal rail car that was on fire along the Union Pacific railroad tracks at a location behind Bradken in the vicinity south of Main Street along adjacent to River Road.
Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar said the response generated from a Union Pacific employee who reported a rail car on fire as a train approached Atchison. The suspect rail car was uncoupled and left along the tracks behind Bradken, Weishaar said in an email to the Atchison Globe.
Firefighters located three rail cars that contained loads of coal, but no smoke or fire.
Weishaar said firefighters investigated further with AFD thermal imaging camera and detected a smoldering fire at the bottom of one of the cars.
Two fire engines initially responded with two fire engines, but one of the crews left in response to a motor vehicle-pedestrian incident, Weishaar said.
Union Pacific railroaders managed to disconnect the three coal cars and relocate them closer to the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge near a fire hydrant. The remaining crew on site utilized the ladder truck to flow water from above the coal in the rail car, Weishaar said. By soaking the coal, the water filtered down to the smoldering coal.
Weishaar said there was no visible damage to the rail car.
Atchison County EMS responders were present on the scene with a cooling tent to support working firefighters in the unusually warm weather conditions, Weishaar said.
Weishaar said his understanding from the railroad representatives it's uncommon for coal filled cars to catch fire. He recalled there was an similar incident in recent years when a rail car was on fire when it pulled into town. That particular car was uncoupled to avoid the fire from spreading to other cars along the track.
