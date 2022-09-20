AFDcoal

From above the Atchison Fire Department firefighters soak smoldering coal contained in a rail car Monday morning along the railroad tracks located south of Main Street. 

 Courtesy Atchison Fire Dpartment

Atchison Fire and Police departments responded Monday morning to the report of coal rail car that was on fire along the Union Pacific railroad tracks at a location behind Bradken in the vicinity south of Main Street along adjacent to River Road.

Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar said the response generated from a Union Pacific employee who reported a rail car on fire as a train approached Atchison. The suspect rail car was uncoupled and left along the tracks behind Bradken, Weishaar said in an email to the Atchison Globe.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.