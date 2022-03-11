Atchison Fire Department crews responded to an early Friday morning dispatch about a fire reported inside the building at Progress Rail Services at 2604 Industrial Road.
AFD Chief Patrick Weishaar reported after crews arrived they determined a fire had extended to some duct work and filter system of welding equipment from inside the plant.
AFD crews managed to access the equipment and extinguished the fire, Weishaar said in a press release to the Globe. Firefighters remained at the scene to ventilate smoke from the building and to continue monitoring the system.
There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remained under investigation several hours later Friday morning, Weishaar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.