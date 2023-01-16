The cause of an early morning structure fire was under investigation Saturday after Atchison Fire Department crews battled a blaze that fully engulfed a detached garage located at 1725 Main Street.

AFD responded to a dispatch after 7:30 a.m. to the two-story garage on fire located at the rear of Quick Stop West convenience store.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.