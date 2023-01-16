The cause of an early morning structure fire was under investigation Saturday after Atchison Fire Department crews battled a blaze that fully engulfed a detached garage located at 1725 Main Street.
AFD responded to a dispatch after 7:30 a.m. to the two-story garage on fire located at the rear of Quick Stop West convenience store.
Atchison Fire Chief Pat Weishaar reported firefighters responded through the driveway of Quick Stop to access the property from a fire hydrant. that was located along the front side of the Quick Stop store. To do so traffic was temporarily diverted from the 17th Street entrance to the convenience store, Weishaar reported. About 15 minutes after firefighters were dispatched to the fire location along West Main, AFD crews were paged in response to a single vehicle rollover where car had come to rest on its top in the vicinity of Seventh and Laramie streets.
Weishaar said as the on-call firefighters were arriving at AFD headquarters in response to the garage fire, they were re-routed to the rollover accident.
While enroute it was determined there were no other occupants in the vehicle. Atchison County EMS ambulance responders treated the accident driver nearby the crash scene before transporting her to the Mosaic emergency care facility in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Weishaar said in a press release the responding on-call firefighters went on to continue and assist their AFD comrades at the garage fire.
Weishaar said the AFD crews were able to bring the fire under control despite heavy structural damage.
