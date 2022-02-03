Atchison Firefighter crews responded to four different house fires in less than 24 hours throughout Thursday afternoon, overnight, and early Friday morning.
About 21 hours after battling three house fires, the Atchison Fire Department received its fourth call within a 24-hour time frame.
AFD Chief Patrick Weishaar reports it was after 8:31 a.m Friday, the Atchison Fire Department crew members on shift were dispatched to 833 Mound Street regarding a call about a house on fire with flames showing. When the crew arrived firefighters found the rear of a single-story house was engulfed in flames.
"Our crews were able to make their way inside to battle the fire, but had to be called back out due to the rapid deterioration of the structure," Weishaar said.
The circumstances prompted crews to switch to a defensive mode to fight the fire from the outside, and as of about 10 a.m. they were in progress to bring the blaze under control, Weishaar said.
There were no residents in the home at the time of the fire, Weishaar reported. However, a family pet was home, but managed to escape and was found safe. There were no injuries that had been reported as of mid-morning Friday.
Atchison Police Department responded to assist at the scene. Atchison County EMS ambulance, Atchison County Emergency Management, and the Atchison Salvation Army also responded and provided assistance to the residents and responders at the fire scenes.
AFD crews that were on the shift from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday responded to their third house fire within a 24-hour shift that occurred about 15 hours later during the night. Crews were dispatched at 2:55 a.m. Friday about a house on fire at 921 North Sixth Street.
Weishaar arrived to learn all five residents had already safely exited the residential dwelling. Firefighters found a fire in the attic that had burned through the ceiling to a hallway on the second floor in the residence. A fire in the bedroom and the attic were quickly extinguished, Weishaar said. Firefighters managed to quickly respond to the scene within 3 minutes of the page. The quick response also allowed to save the building and its contents.
"A working smoke detector woke the family and alerted them to the fire who were able to call 911 as they exited the residence," Weishaar said.
He credited Capt. Mike Wahwahsuck and Lt. Nick Martinez led the responses to battle the first three house fires during the crews' single work shift amid extreme cold temperatures.
In the time being, due to damage from smoke, fire, and water, the family is temporarily displaced, Weishaar said.
The first incidents in the sequence of house fires started about 12:45 p.m. Thursday after responders from Atchison Fire Department initially were dispatched about 12:45 to 1418 Kansas Avenue where a two-story residential structure was on fire. The occupants managed to safely escape unharmed. After firefighters arrived they determined the fire had spread to the vacant adjacent home at 1420 Kansas Ave.
Weishaar said the firefighters quickly managed to get both fires under control.
The unoccupied residence had no utilities, Weishaar said of the first response. There were no injuries reported by any residents or responding crews.
AFD investigators are continuing their investigations cause and origins of the respective house fires.
On-call AFD crews were called in to respond to all four fires, Weishaar explained the on-call shift that responded also responded to the first three fire incidents started their actual shift at 7 a.m. Friday. and the firefighters' who were on regular shift Thursday were on-call from the 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Basically, the same firefighters have worked all four fires.
"I have a tired bunch," Weishaar said. "But I couldn't be more proud of their efforts."
Weishaar said he is proud of all the personnel, from the on-duty firefighters and first responders to all who responded on their day off to help and the investigators who responded to begin his investigations.
