Atchison Fire Chief Ted Graf has announced that he will be stepping down from his position as of Friday, Jan. 8. Graf will stay with the department as a Captain, but said he was ready to move on from the administrative aspects of the job and get back to working with a shift again. “I miss going out on the calls and directly being able to help people,” Graf said. “I’ve received a tremendous amount of support from the community in my time as chief, and I thank everyone for that.” Graf has been with the department since March of 1993. He twice served as interim chief before permanently getting the role in November of 2016. “I feel that the firefighters and the community deserve the best from their chief,” Graf said. “And even though I no longer want to serve in that capacity, I have a lot to give to the department still.” City Manager Becky Berger said that Deputy Chief Pat Weishaar will lead the department on an interim basis beginning Jan. 9.

