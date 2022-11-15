After Clayton Morgan became aware some schoolmates' lunch accounts were in arrears, he thought of ways to pay the tabs to ensure hot lunches for all.
Morgan, a fifth grader at Atchison Elementary School, was recognized for making a difference to Atchison Public Schools. Morgan was presented a special plaque during the USD 409 Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.
Head AES Principal Lisa Pierce presented the award and announced that to date Morgan's effort had raised $1,419 for hot lunch accounts.
Morgan's effort started soon after he overheard a discussion between his mother, Sarah Staehle, and Food Service Director Sharla Oertel about alternative lunches served at Atchison Elementary School to pupils whose lunch accounts in arrears. Then his thoughts began to stir up ways to help.
What started out as a simple transfer of money from one school lunch account to another, turned in to raising funds to help support students who don’t have enough money to eat hot lunch, according to a press USD 409 press release.
Morgan took it upon himself, to help 21 students who didn’t have enough money on their lunch accounts so Staehle asked if Clayton’s money could be transferred to other students, that was only the beginning, the press release indicated.
“He felt bad for them so I asked what he would do to help," Staehle said in the press release. "His first thought was to sell lemonade and cookies. After talking to his nana, we looked into ordering silicone bracelets he could sell for donations."
Morgan then reached out AES Principal, Lisa Pierce, who in turn helped organize a time to collect donations at the school.
“Clayton came up with this fundraiser on his own, and I just supported him on his journey," Pierce said in the 409 release. "Through his fundraiser he made it so no student was receiving an alternative lunch.”
After Morgan's effort started out it helped 21 students and has gone much further.
“At this point, we have no students in the district that are receiving an alternate lunch,"Oertel said. "Because with his generosity, he has paid them all off. Right now, Clayton has helped over 30 families and could reach up to 100-200 families this school year.”
Public Information Officer Lindsey Hansen, USD 409, said "Everyone involved in this story couldn’t be prouder of Clayton for stepping up and helping out those families in need."
“I'm so proud of him”, Staehl said of her son. “He is very thoughtful and always tries to do the right thing. Between the donations at school and the money collected from friends and family he was able to help out more than we thought he would. It makes me happy that so many people were willing to help out.”
Donations continue to be accepted to help families, persons interested in buying a bracelet can reach out to AES Principal Pierce by phone at 913-367-1161.
