After Clayton Morgan became aware some schoolmates' lunch accounts were in arrears, he thought of ways to pay the tabs to ensure hot lunches for all. 

Morgan, a fifth grader at Atchison Elementary School, was recognized for making a difference to Atchison Public Schools. Morgan was presented a special plaque during the USD 409 Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.