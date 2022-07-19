About 300 runners and walkers early risers gathered for the 25th annual Amelia Earhart 2K/8K Fun Run-Walk in front along Commercial Street in front of the Atchison Family YMCA Cray Community Center.
Y Executive Director Lorin Affield urged all runners and walkers to be mindful that their respective routes are open courses meaning there will be vehicle traffic along the routes.
The 8K runners and joggers blasted off at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16. A few minutes later, the 2K enthusiasts were off at a more leisurely pace.
Affield said 262 participants had pre-registered for the event and estimated 300 persons arrived to take part.
Affield recalled former Congressman Jim Ryun, an Olympic Gold Medalist, former Congressman Jim Slattery, an Atchison County native, and former Governor Bill Graves took part in the inaugural event. The event started as an activity for the Amelia Earhart 100th Birthday celebration, Affield said.
The event gets bigger every year, Affield said. Even throughout the COVID interuption, the annual run continued. Its attendance increased because it is an in-person run. During the pandemic interruption, many of the organized runs were virtual.
"We were one of the few that was in-person," Affield said. "We were an outdoors event so we were allowed to continue."
The fun run draws participants from other areas and are of all ages. Numerous families participate as a group. Some relatives who have relocated elsewhere, make it a point to come home for the festival and spend some family time together.
