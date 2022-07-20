For 6-year-old Emilia Lauck it is the allure of Amelia that enticed her and her family to make the jaunt to attend their first AE Festival in Atchison.
Emilia's parents, Jake and Lisa Lauck, of Liberty, Missouri, agreed their daughter is an Amelia fan who has an assortment of books about the famous aviatrix's life. Their kiddo even likes to wear clothing similiar to Amelia. For her trip to Amelia's hometown Emilia was clad in a leather skirt, goggles and short leather boots. She even rode in her own plane as she took part in the sites along the downtown corridor among the thousands of event-goers throughout the day.
Other downtown festivities included street performers like a stilt-walker, musical performances, "White Wings and Wheels" Car Show, miscellaneous vendors, Amelia's birthday cake petting zoo and children's activities.
(0) comments
