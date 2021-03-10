In light of the continuing threat of COVID-19 virus and variants, it is with regret that the committee has cancelled this year’s Amelia Earhart Festival scheduled for July 16 & 17. The safety and well-being of volunteers and all who would attend are the highest priority. Even with the added vaccine, herd immunity is not expected before the end of summer or early fall and there remains substantial uncertainty that holding large scale events such as concerts, carnivals, and fireworks shows, which the Amelia Earhart festival is known for, would be permitted or advisable by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and/or Atchison County this summer.
The Amelia Earhart Festival is a massive team effort of volunteers, vendors, performers, government agencies, etc. often traveling great distances to come to Atchison. With so many layers of permitting and coordination required so far in advance of the festival events, there is just too much risk (health, financial, logistics) to proceed this year.
The committee will begin planning to return in July 2022 with an outstanding celebration of Atchison’s famous aviatrix.
If you have questions, please direct them to Jacque Pregont, AE Festival Coordinator at aefestival@atchisonkansas.net.
