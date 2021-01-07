NEW YORK – In response to the violence at the U.S. Capitol building, delaying the certification of the Electoral College tally, ACLU leaders issued the following statements:
American Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Anthony D. Romero said:
“The fact that President Trump and his followers didn’t succeed doesn’t change the core fact: Members of Congress who wanted to set aside the Electoral College slate and agitators who stormed the Capitol were both involved in a failed coup attempt. We shudder to think how police departments would have responded had Black and Brown individuals stormed a government building to protest police brutality. These are not protests — we know protests. These violent acts are meant to overthrow the legitimate outcome of a democratic election."
“What we saw today are violent acts meant to subvert the peaceful transfer of power, the very hallmark of our democracy. The American people have voted, and the states have certified their electoral votes. A peaceful transition to President-elect Biden is the only patriotic path forward.”
American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia Executive Director Monica Hopkins added:
“We hope all of our friends, neighbors, and colleagues in the District are staying safe in this fraught time. We denounce the attempt to subvert our government and the will of the voters and condemn this armed assault on our democracy.”
