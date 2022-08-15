Atchison Community Health Clinic has been awarded $65,500 to help improve care for people they serve in the area.

On Aug. 8 during National Health Center Week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded $1,244,500 in American Rescue Plan funding to 19 community health centers in Kansas to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting. On August 5, President Biden issued a proclamation on National Health Center Week to recognize the vital role health centers play in safeguarding the well-being of Americans and honor the heroic staff who keep these facilities running.

