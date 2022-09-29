Atchison County Community School Education Foundation members, Treasurer Kristie Scholz, Chris Caplinger, Mark Bodenhausen, Nancy Keith, ex-officio, Secretary Becky Hawk, Vice-president David Miller and President Todd Gigstad celebrate the groundbreaking and forthcoming construction of a multi-purpose addition funded by charitable donations. The addition is located adjacent to the west of the Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School in Effingham. The gathering took place Wednesday, Sept. 28 on site in Effingham.
ACCS Education Foundation Board members, Chris Caplinger, left, USD 377 Board members Corey Neill and Nancy Keith, both ex-officio, Ag Teacher Kayla Bodenhausen, Jordan Riley, of Cargill, USD 377 Board members Kelli Bottorff and Jim Cormode, Mark Bodenhausen, Carla Lockhart, of Cargill, Foundation President Todd Gigstad, Vice-president David Miller, Treasurer Kristie Scholz and Secretary Becky Hawk gather to cut the ribbon and open the newly constructed greenhouse on the Atchison County Community Jr./Sr. High School campus in Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Effingham.
Less than three years after its establishment, Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation's two core inaugural projects are a realization. Wednesday night ACCSEF Board and USD 377 Board of Education members gathered together for a symbolic groundbreaking of the multi-purpose addition; and a formal ribbon cutting of a greenhouse that will soon produce accommodate seedlings for indoor planting this schoolyear.
After the groundwork and other preliminary tasks, construction started on both projects within the past few months.
It was on the heels of numerous failed bond attempts and soon after the ACCSEF organized is when Alumni Justin Bottorff and Patrick Kearney, a former school board member, approached the 377 Board of Education in February of 2019 with proposal for an addition.
Bottorff updated foundation and district leaders as they looked over the construction site that next major step is to pour the concrete for the slab along with a targeted completion in site.
"In 2023," Bottorff said. "It will be in full usage for the 2023-24 schoolyear."
The ACCS Education Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit educational foundation to support the education offered districtwide that offers opportunities for parties to be charitable to the district and an ability to receive the benefits of a tax deduction.
As initially proposed, the 8,390 square-foot multi-purpose addition to the Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School. The addition is located adjacent along the west of the gymnasium. Plans are the addition will house a weight room facility, a multi-purpose turf room, two new locker rooms, a wrestling room, a mezzanine for storage and a Federal Emergency Management Agency compliant shelter.
The greenhouse is located along the east of the ACCJSHS. It's been one of the two main items that have topped the ACCS Education Foundation's wish list since its organization.
President Todd Gigstad, ACCS Education Foundation, said the greenhouse is one of the ambitions when the Foundation was started.
After the ribbon was cut all present stepped inside as Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent of Schools, and Kayla Bodenhausen, 377 Vo Ag Teacher/FFA Sponsor, explained some of the infrastructure about the greenhouse technology.
Gaddis said the HVAC system installed is all automated for climate control.
Bodenhausen agreed. The building is customized to adapt for the local climate in all sorts of weather conditions, Bodenhausen said. The ceiling will act like a shade to cool things down in summer. When the temperature drops, the ceiling will heat like a blanket for winter.
The facility is equipped with rods to hang pots with an irrigation system, and the irrigation infrastructure is installed along tables.
Bodenhausen said she expects classwork will involve some planting soon, and projects there will be a small harvest of bedding plants this schoolyear. Then in the forthcoming school year, she expects there will be larger plant sales for the community to come and buy their annual vegetables and flowers to benefit the schools' agriculture-based learning programs.
At the USD 377 Board of Education meeting on Sept. 14, Board members:
> Heard a report from Activities Director Cy Wallisch about some sporting concerns. Wallisch talked about a shortage of qualified game activities and the rising costs. Wallisch said he has been visiting with other districts about the issue, and expects to explore some options board members to consider.
Wallisch said a group of about 15 students have expressed an interest in forming a golf team. He indicated he is concerned about the financial costs to support a team because there is no gate revenue. Wallisch said he will continue to pursue the possibility for interested students.
> Heard a presentation from the Fine Arts Department, and approved the following field trips: For Soundmasters to attend play at New Theater for Soundmasters with Sponsor Amy Eckert; trip to the Jazz Museum and a BAC tournament for ACCHS Band with Sponsor Greg Scheetz and for the fall musical cast members a trip to the musical "Curtains" at Emporia State University with Eckert and Co-sponsor Noelle Walters.
> Accepted the following recommendations: Bridgett Kelly as a substitue; a supplemental contract for Gunnar Koontz for junior high assistant wrestling coach; and Charlie Buttron -- Retirement.
> On Aug. 31, board members accepted the following recommendations concerning personnel: Hired as bus drivers -- Tami Elkins, Tiny K Route Driver; Substitutes contingent on obtaining license -- Margaret Sundby and Katie Wilbourn. Positional adjustments: Rob McLenon to 38-hour, became effective Aug. 8; and Megan Gracey to an Instructional Aid Level II.
Approved supplemental contracts per negotiated agreements for: Sheila Chalfant as PDC Chairwoman; Assistant High School Volleyball Coach Cindy Myers; Early Childhood Department Chairwoman Callie Faught; and High School Assistant Football Coach Taylor Smith.
Accepted resignation from Greg Elkins -- regular route bus driver.
