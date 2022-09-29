Less than three years after its establishment, Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation's two core inaugural projects are a realization. Wednesday night ACCSEF Board and USD 377 Board of Education members gathered together for a symbolic groundbreaking of the multi-purpose addition; and a formal ribbon cutting of a greenhouse that will soon produce accommodate seedlings for indoor planting this schoolyear. 

After the groundwork and other preliminary tasks, construction started on both projects within the past few months. 

