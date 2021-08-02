The Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation is one of 26 Kansas nonprofit organizations that will benefit from combined total of more than $4 million dollars of Community Service Tax Credits, Governor Laura Kelly recently announced.
The ACCSEF was awarded the CSTC eligibility to pursue its endeavor to construct an 8,400-square-foot multi-purpose facility to serve some present needs in the USD 377 community. The proposed project will be an addition to the existing Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School mostly funded through private donations. The initial projections are that the multi-purpose will cost about $622,000 to complete. The ACCSEF is a non-profit 501C3 organization. The addition will house additional space to accommodate recreational activities, wrestling practices testing events; a weight room; storage space; and two new locker room areas as well as structurally safe areas to serve as severe weather shelters.
The CSP tax credit eligibility is something that the ACCSEF had applied for previously, but was not selected to participate, said Dr. Andrew Gaddis, USD 377 Superintendent of Schools.
The CSP program provides a 70 percent tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities a population less than 15,000 and a 50 percent tax credit in larger communities, as explained in a press release from Governor Kelly’s office. The CSP is a highly competitive program. The awarded nonprofits were chosen through a competitive, score-based selection process. Only 26 of the 55 project applications received the CSP to improve and enhance fundraising effort for endeavors like education, healthcare, childcare and housing projects.
“Being awarded the Community Service Tax Credit is a great testament to the work our Education Foundation Board and School Community as a whole have done in supporting our students,” Gaddis communicated by email to the Globe. “This award opens up many doors for the future and will produce something our students, parents and community will enjoy and appreciate for generations.”
ACCSEF President Todd Gigstad said the Foundation organized in January 2019 from ground zero, as a way for alumni, friends and community support the ACCS educational programs. Soon after the ACCSEF organized a multi-purpose addition became a key project. Currently about $450,000 has been pledged of which about 80 percent is in cash assets designated for the multi-purpose facility. Some funds have been designated for a greenhouse. Gigstad said the ACCSEF members are hopeful the CSP tax credits will offer the ability to break ground for the new addition in the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year and be able to move in and have it open in the fall of 2022.
The Foundation’s work is very exciting because of what it generates for the district. There are also unrestricted funds to enhance the educational lessons and learning activities. One of these was the Reality U offered all junior and senior high students an opportunity to experience a lesson about financial situations that often arise in adult life.
In addition to Gigstad, ACCSEF Board members are: Vice-president David Miller, Secretary Becky Hawk, Treasurer Kristie Scholz, Mark Bodenhausen, Linda Bottorff, Chris Caplinger, Nancy Keith and Greg Smith. Email the ACCESF at edfoundation@usd377.org,
to learn more about it and its mission log on to https://www.atchisonfoundation.org/.../Atchison-County...
