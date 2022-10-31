At their regular monthly meeting on October 26,2022, the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation approved awarding $3000 to support three teacher mini-grant projects.
The ACCSEF was formed in January of 2019 with the mission to function in cooperation with and support of Atchison County Community Schools to preserve, maintain and improve public education.
The projects that were awarded are:
1. "Helping Buddy the Elf travel from the North Pole to New York (Effingham)" submitted by Noelle Walters, Amy Eckert, and Tim Walters. The funding is for digital projections to show Buddy the Elf's journey. This will enhance the experience of the Fall Play.
2. "Letters and Sounds Fun" presented by Charlotte Michel, the district's reading specialist, SPED Teacher Jennifer Wiseman, Callie Faught and Jaime Swenson, kindergarten teachers, and Teresa Turner, pre-kindergarten teachers.
The funding will provide resources to help our pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students to learn their letters, sounds and proper letter formation using a variety of mediums and modalities.
3. "Funding for the Future: Greenhouse Startup" submitted by Kayla Bodenhausen to provide funding for a wide range of supplies that are necessary for a successful startup of the Greenhouse.
These projects will provide enhanced learning experiences for the students of Atchison County Community Schools. The ACCSEF Board was excited by the number of applications and the quality of the projects. Due to the generosity of the Atchison County Community, this is the largest dollar amount that has been awarded to date, as well as the most project receiving funds.
If you are interested in assisting ACCSEF in continuing to award grants like these or with any other projects, donations can be mailed to PO Box, 289, Effingham, KS 66023. ACCSEF is a not-for-profit organization, and all donations qualify as a charitable gift.
