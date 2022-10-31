Foundation logo

ACCS Education Foundation

 Submitted

At their regular monthly meeting on October 26,2022, the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation approved awarding $3000 to support three teacher mini-grant projects.

The ACCSEF was formed in January of 2019 with the mission to function in cooperation with and support of Atchison County Community Schools to preserve, maintain and improve public education.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.