The Atchison County Drama Club at ACCJSHS, Effingham, announces its fall musical, “ELF THE MUSICAL,” inspired by the 2003 New Line Cinema hit movie. Performances will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School Auditorium. Admission is $4 for students or senior citizens, and $6 for adults. Children younger than age 5 are free with a paid admission. “ELF THE MUSICAL'' is produced through special arrangement and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International.
As a young, orphaned baby, Buddy (Matthew Worley), mistakenly crawled into Santa's bag of gifts and was transported to the North Pole. The baby was taken in by the elves of Christmas Town and raised unaware of his humanness until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities forced him to learn the truth. With Santa's (Aiden Lott) permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, Walter Hobbs (Bricen Lee), and discover his true identity. Buddy finds out his father is on the naughty list, and his stepmother Emily (Addison Schletzbaum) and half-brother Michael (Rance Vessar) don't even believe in Santa! When the security guards at Walter’s office drag Buddy off to the North Pole at Macy’s, he meets Jovie (Aleah Wallisch), a Macy’s Christmas employee who’s beautiful, but sorely lacking in Christmas spirit. Buddy is determined to win over Jovie, and his new family, and to help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Some of the more memorable characters Buddy encounters include Walter’s secretary Deb (Brylyn Jolly), the big boss Mr. Greenway (Evan Sinclair), the frantic Macy’s manager (Lauren Courter), a slew of Fake Santas, and many other New York citizens. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!
The show features the North Pole Elves played by Mason Bottorff, Logan Ellerman, James Gaddis, Blake Goodpasture, Makenna Grace, Andi Kanning, Alyssa Myers, Kayleen Oswald, Grant Swendson, Jack Taliaferro, and Aubrey Vanderpool. Rounding out the cast playing various roles are chorus members Ryleigh Anderson, Kinzee Bauerle, Malorie Bosch, Max Bottorff, Ethan Brooks, Kannon Crossland, Anna Falk, Avery Gilliland, Mason Green, Avery Handke, Kenna Joice, Brylyn Jolly, Taylor Keimig, Gracie Kimmi, Carmen LaHue, Raul Melara, Easton Schletzbaum, Trinity Sigmon, Ava Speer, Ellie Speer, Emma Speer, Leah Wilson, Danica Worley. The tech crew includes Harrison Bare, Miryam Beltran, Rebekah Caplinger, Gabe Moulden, Nathan Palmer, Conner Simmers, and Emme Smith. The musical is directed by Noelle Walters and Amy Eckert. Tim Walters is the set designer, technical director, and lead craftsman.
There will be a free-will donation dessert bar at intermission of each performance. The proceeds will help fund future Atchison County Drama Club productions. For further information about the musical, please contact Amy Eckert eckert.amy@usd377.org or Noelle Walters walters.noelle@usd377.org at ACCJSHS, 913-833-2240.
