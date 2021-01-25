Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School is pleased to announce the candidates for 2021 King and Queen of Mats. Queen candidates are Jodi Banks, daughter of Dean and Angie Banks; Tannah Forbes, daughter of Daryl and Tenille Forbes; and Hannah Lawrence, daughter of Gary and Denise Lawrence. King candidates are Trenton Beagle, son of Jeremy Beagle and Constance Fox; Tanner Brull, son of Brian and Christy Brull; and Brodie Page, son of Kurtis and Katy Page. The crowning ceremony will take place Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the ACCES Gym, at 5:15 p.m., prior to the home wrestling double dual.
