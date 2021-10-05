An 18-year-old Atchison bicyclist was transported Monday afternoon by helicopter to a Kansas City hospital after he was unable to stop at a midtown stop sign and collided with a vehicle.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported in a press release that the injury accident occurred about 3:47 p.m. Oct. 4 at the 11th Street and Kansas Avenue intersection. It was there where Chandler Moorshead was southbound along 11th Street while riding a bicycle, and was unable to stop at the stop sign along Kansas Avenue. Moorshead struck then then struck an eastbound SUV driven by Elizabeth Collins, of Atchison.
Police officers, Atchison Fire Department and Atchison County EMS ambulance responders all arrived at the injury accident scene.
EMS ambulance responders initially transported Chandler to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care, Wilson said. Subsequently Chandler was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the Kansas City area.
Monday’s accident marks the second bicycle and motor vehicle injury accident that occurred within a one week time frame in Atchison city limits. Both accident reports indicated the accidents occurred at stop sign intersections.
On Wednesday, Sept. 29 a 13-year-old boy suffered what appeared to be head and facial injuries and was transported by ambulance to a St. Joseph hospital after a morning collision with a motor vehicle at the intersection of Ninth and Santa Fe streets.
