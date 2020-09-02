Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School is pleased to announce the candidates for 2020 Homecoming Royalty. Queen candidates are Madison Gill, daughter of Joseph Gill, and Scott & Cindy Myers; Meagan Pitts, daughter of JJ & Libby Pitts, and Jamie Moser; and Skyla Stanley, daughter of Jorge and Lynne Diaz. King candidates are Gage Koontz, son of Justin and Brooke Koontz; Gunnar Koontz, son of Justin and Brooke Koontz; and Bailey Wilson, son of Dan and Misty Wilson. The crowning ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Tiger Stadium, prior to the football game between ACCHS and Horton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Homecoming festivities have been moved ahead from its initial schedued calendar date in October.
