The 2020 Homecoming Royalty candidates are Skyla Stanley, left, Meagan Pitts, and Madison Gill. Second row, Gage Koontz, Gunnar Koontz and Bailey Wilson.

 Steve Caplinger | Special to the Globe

Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School is pleased to announce the candidates for 2020 Homecoming Royalty. Queen candidates are Madison Gill, daughter of Joseph Gill, and Scott & Cindy Myers; Meagan Pitts, daughter of JJ & Libby Pitts, and Jamie Moser; and Skyla Stanley, daughter of Jorge and Lynne Diaz. King candidates are Gage Koontz, son of Justin and Brooke Koontz; Gunnar Koontz, son of Justin and Brooke Koontz; and Bailey Wilson, son of Dan and Misty Wilson. The crowning ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Tiger Stadium, prior to the football game between ACCHS and Horton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Homecoming festivities have been moved ahead from its initial schedued calendar date in October.

