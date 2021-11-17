Topeka – Atchison County Community High School teammates were among the top winners in a competition Tuesday at the annual Math Day event at Washburn University.
The Washburn University math department hosted 173 students from 24 local high schools for their 51st annual Math Day, Nov. 16. Students participated in math testing and the “Mathnificient Race,” a scavenger hunt on the Washburn University campus for information required to solve a sequence of problems as quickly as possible.
ACCHS Team members, Connor Simmers, Maci Behrnes and Ashtyn Jolly scored 62 out of 120 to bring home the 1st prize award in the 1A/2A Team Competition event.
The top three individual scorers in the senior and non-senior categories all receive medals, and the top three scorers from each school receive ribbons. The top team in each of the 1A/2A, 3A/4A, 5A and 6A school classifications and the top overall scorer receive plaques.
Other winners throughout the day included the following: Om Watson from Washburn Rural High School earned the overall top score on the exam. Washburn Rural High School also placed first in the 6A team awards. Seaman High School placed first in the 5A round, Eudora High School placed first in 4A/3A. Olathe South High School won the Mathnificent Race.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy students also participated at the event.
The 51st annual Math Day event marked a Washburn tradition that dates back to 1969 -- Math Day 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Each November, high school students from all over northeast Kansas come to Washburn to compete in a 40-question competitive mathematics exam. Teachers accompanying the students have a discussion of current issues of importance to mathematics educators and/or participate in activities to enhance teaching mathematics in the classroom.
