EFFINGHAM -- The public is invited to honor our veterans as the Atchison County Community High School Honor Society members host the annual Veteran Day Ceremony Thursday.
The event, scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 in the ACCHS gym in Effingham. The program will feature a special video of some first- through 12th-graders sharing their thoughts about “What does Veterans Day mean to you?”
The ACCHS band and vocal classes will perform some patriotic musical numbers. Like in previous years, there will be recognition of veterans in attendance.
Patriotic-themed artwork created by the art students will be on display throughout the event.
Counselor Jenna Hawk, ACCHS, said school officials will be live streaming the celebration this year via the school’s rainbow tell page for persons who are unable to attend the event this year. Access the link by clicking http://wwwhttp://www.rainbowlive.net/newsection/12.
Hawk requests that attendees arrive 15 minutes early for the event to ensure proper seating for all to promptly start the program on time.
