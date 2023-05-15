These Class of 2023 Tigers are about to step over the threshold into their future as they enter the gymnasium for the 132 Commencement Exercise March 14 at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School.
These Class of 2023 Tigers are about to step over the threshold into their future as they enter the gymnasium for the 132 Commencement Exercise March 14 at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School.
EFFINGHAM -- Forty-two young men and women are on their ways to set the respective courses toward their destinies as the graduated Class of 2023 Suday during the 132nd Commencement Exercise at Atchison County Community High School.
The commencement was Sunday, May 14 in Effingham.
Of these graduated students 23 are planning to attend a college or university, four have plans to attend a technical/vocational school. Twenty-three students are immediately entering the work force. Three students remained undecided at this time.
ACCHS Principal Ron Shelton introduced the class, shared remarks and offered encouragement to the Class of 2023.
Shelton said he observed the class members put forth amazing efforts and achieve outstanding outcomes.
"This is your time, Shelton said. "Enjoy the day."
Emili Postma was named Class Valedictorian. Postma is a Governors Scholar as well as Board of Regents. Postma carried a 4.O grade point average and is a Mu Alpha Theta.
Salutatorian Elaina Pantle is a Honor Society Member and Mu Alpha Theta and earned Gold FFA Emblem.
Kreyton Baurele and Jordan Caplinger and Kreyton Baurele were awarded the Kansas State High School Activities Association recognition.
Melany Donaldson received The Dale Dennis Award.
Natalie Nitz and Bricen Lee were nominated by fellow students, USD 377 staff members and members of the community received the special Tiger Pride Awards.
