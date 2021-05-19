Sunday, May 16 marked the first-time in the current schoolyear when 27 students were allow to come unmasked to attend a school function as they became the graduated class of 2021 of Atchison County Community High School in Effingham.
The graduating seniors were honored at the 130th Commencement of ACCHS.
Outgoing Principal Deanna Scherer addressed the class to open the ceremony, she admitted every year at graduation practice she tells the seniors the same thing.
“Listen to me now and you will never have to listen to me again,” Scherer said, and added her saying this time had set her along a somewhat different course of thought.
Scherer encouraged the graduates to keep listening. They will have parents, grandparents, future spouses, spouses and their children to long after their high school years. She told them to be humble and understanding as they continue listening and urged them to keep asking throughout their lives.
Valedictorian Rebecca Dawn Statler, carried a 4.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average and earned the distinction as a Kansas Governors Scholar and Kansas Board of Regents Curriculum Completers. Statler plans to pursue Forestry as she attends Northwest Missouri State University.
Salutatorian is Madison Gill, a Kansas Board of Regents Curriculum Completers, a member of National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Gill, class vice-president, was also presented the Dale Dennis Award and is one of the Kansas Board of Regents Curriculum Completers. Gill plans to pursue marine biology studies at the University of Kansas. Other graduates and their post-graduation plans include:
Jodi Paige Banks – University of Kansas pursuing Geography/ Geographic Information Systems; Trenton Beagle – electrical studies at Highland Community College Technical Center; Izek Boyce – employment; Madison Burnett – Education and theatre studies at Emporia State University; Tanner Buttron – to study industrial welding at Highland Community College Technical Center; Rory Crane to pursue history and philosophy at Benedictine College; Dean Elias to study Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning at HCC Technical Center; Emilee Falk to pursue agricultural education at Fort Hays State University; Tannah Forbes to study Early Childhood Development at HCC Technical Center; Gage Koontz to pursue Diesel Technology Program studies at HCC Technical Center; Gunnar Koontz to study fire science at Johnson County Community College; Hannah Lawrence to study chemistry at University of Kansas; Tristan Merkle to seek employment as a certified welder; Charles Miller to pursue Industrial Welding at HCC Technical Center; Seth Nehl to study psychology at Northwest Missouri State University; Amariah Newton to pursue a career as a tattoo and piercing artist; Brodie Page to pursue industrial welding at HCC Technical Center; Nikolas Peterson – employment; Meagan Pitts has plans to study nursing at Washburn University; Hannah Richardson has ambition to study the Veterinary Technician at Norwest Missouri State University; Hailey Rush plans to pursued elementary education at Kansas State University; Skyla Stanley expects to study political science and communications at University of Kansas; Alicia Weaver is studying nursing at HCC Technical Center and Bailey Wilson has plans to study construction science at Johnson County Community College.
