EFFINGHAM -- The ACCHS Math Club celebrated the induction of the students who qualified for Mu Alpha Theta at their meeting on April 26. The newly inducted members are Kreyton Bauerle, Jordan Caplinger, Natalie Nitz, Elaina Pantle, Emili Postma, Addison Schletzbaum, and Conner Simmers (not pictured).
Previous members are seniors Maci Behrnes, Kieran Courter, Lauren Hall, Ashtyn Jolly, Caleb Miller, and Allyson Peterson.
Students who belong to ACCHS Math Club at Atchison County Community High School have completed five semesters of high school math, with at least a 3.5 GPA in math classes are eligible for induction into Mu Alpha Theta, a high school/community college Mathematics Honor Society.
