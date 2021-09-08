Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School announced the candidates for 2021 Homecoming Royalty.
Queen candidates are Maci Behrnes, daughter of Chris and Karin Behrnes; Lauren Hall, daughter of Josh and Jenna Hall; and Ashtyn Jolly, daughter of Brian Jolly and Linda Meyer.
King candidates are Landon Brown, son of Chris & Amy Brown, and Brian & Elisa Peters; Kieran Courter, son of Paul and Mauri Courter; and Caleb Miller, son of Dean and Daisha Miller.
The crowning ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Tiger Stadium, prior to the homecoming football game between ACCHS and McLouth.
