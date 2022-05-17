EFFINGHAM -- This past weekend 39 Atchison County Community High School students crossed the line to become the 2022 graduated class members and joined the ranks of ACCHS alumni.
Valedictorians Maci Behrnes, Ashtyn Jolly and Caleb Miller individually addressed the audience and acknowledged support from parents, classmates and educators. All three have consistently carried a 4.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average 4.0, National Honor Society members and are Mu Alpha Theta math scholars.
Miller, a Governors Scholar, thanked his mom for attending all of his sports and activities whether he wanted her there or not. He also thanked his dad for a work ethic of work hard play hard. Miller said the parental influence allowed him to have fun with his classmates throughout his school years.
Behrenes and Jolly are FFA members and have both earned the distinction of the Gold FFA Emblem.
The Valedictorians agreed their teachers brought excitement to learning.
Miller said the coaches offered more insight than just winning or losing the game, it was through them their students learned the lessons of life.
Behrnes plans to pursue agribusiness at Kansas State University; Jolly plans to attend Iowa State University in pursuit of animal science and leadership studies, Miller plans to attend the Kansas State Salina Polytechnic Campus in pursuit of aviation.
Salutatorian Kieran Courter, earned his distinction as a member of Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, and Seat Belts Are For Everyone (SAFE) Team. Courter has plans to pursue biology at Kansas Wesleyan University.
Some other student recognitions include: Keegan Lott earned the Dale Dennis Award and has plans to pursue physical education at Kansas Wesleyan University; Kansas State High School Activities Association Citizenship Award was presented to Miller and Lauren Hall; and the Tiger Pride Award went to Class President Dalton Gerardy and Class Vice-president Allyson Peterson.
Principal Ron Shelton introduced the class. Shelton said as a first year principal at ACCHS he could not have asked for a better group. Shelton has observed them to collectively be persons to count on, and who have always there for one another.
“You’ve had so much to overcome,” Shelton told the group, and cited the pandemic and unforeseen tragedies.
Of the 39 class members one student has a plan to enlist in military service; a dozen classmates have plans to attend a 4-year college or university; five expect to attend a technical school; 18 plan to join the work force, of these two graduates are already hired for positions at businesses; and only two graduates were undecided about their future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.