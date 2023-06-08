In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy.We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter. AACF is an associate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
$125,000 in matching grant funds is being offered to fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) at the 3rd annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event to be held on Friday, August 18th at the Atchison Event Center from 4 to 6:30 pm. The happy hour event will have appetizers with a cash bar and is open to the entire Atchison community. Bring your checkbook and your generosity as we support and celebrate the dozens of local causes and non-profits that are part of the Atchison Area Community Foundation.
The $125,000 in matching grant funds are available toprovidea 60% match for funds raised by participating fundholders. A $1000 contribution to your favorite charity will be supplemented with a $600 grant from AACF for a net contribution of $1,600. Matching funds are first come, first serve, and max out at $5,000 in match provided per organization.
The major sponsors of the All Aboard Atchison Match Day are Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust, the Patterson Family Foundation, Exchange Bank Foundation, Bank of Atchison, Blish-Mize Co., Berger Company, Pratt Family Charitable Foundation, MGP Ingredients, Karen Cray Seaberg, and Thrivent Financial (Pat & Jennifer Maxwell).
At last year’s All Aboard Atchison Math Day, 40 nonprofit organizations participated, and AACF collected local gifts of $245,253, raising a total of $338,935 after matching funds were calculated.
