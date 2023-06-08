AACF

In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter. AACF is an associate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. 

$125,000 in matching grant funds is being offered to fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) at the 3rd annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event to be held on Friday, August 18th at the Atchison Event Center from 4 to 6:30 pm. The happy hour event will have appetizers with a cash bar and is open to the entire Atchison community. Bring your checkbook and your generosity as we support and celebrate the dozens of local causes and non-profits that are part of the Atchison Area Community Foundation. 