In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) created the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Fund. The fund has now provided 18 local non-profits a total of $110,000 in their relief and recovery efforts. Funds have supported emergency food distribution, shelter and long-term housing, emotional and spiritual care, rental and utility assistance, childcare and mentorship programming, healthcare, and much more.
The City of Atchison was recently awarded $132,000 of funding through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program (CDBG-CV). This program will assist with immediate and anticipated needs of existing Atchison small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
AACF is proud to announce a $3,500 partnership grant to the City of Atchison from the COVID-19 Recovery Fund that will offset the expense of hiring grant administration services.
“The COVID-19 Recovery Fund has already provided over $110,000 to local non-profits, but it was important to our organization to provide support to the small business community as well,” said Jonathan Mize, President of the Atchison Area Community Foundation. “Since our funds cannot be directly given to individual for-profit businesses, supporting the City’s CDBG-CV program was unique partnership opportunity.”
CDBG-CV applications are due by Friday, July 10th at 5:00 pm. Awards will be announced following an application review by the City of Atchison’s Economic Development Advisory Group (EDAG). For more information, including the application document, please visit: https://cityofatchison.com/covidgrant
In 2019 AACF was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter.
