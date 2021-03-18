A 35-year-old Atchison man remained behind bars Thursday morning as the result of an investigation earlier in the week connected to some illegal drug activity.
Jerami R. Schmelzle was arrested for an incident that occurred before 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 in the downtown sector, which led Atchison police officers to an area near Sixth and Park streets where some evidence was recovered that included controlled substances and drug paraphernalia said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. That investigation resulted in the arrest of Schmelzle on March 18 for an Atchison County District Court for the possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, Wilson said. Schmelzle was taken to Atchison County Jail. Bond amount is $10,000 for Schmelzle.
