A whole new deck will offer that same view as it has been for more than 20 years near the same sport in Warnock Lake where visitors can stop and see the Amelia Earhart Earthwork.
Steve Servaes, owner of The Pride Company and crew members installed posts and framework to make way for a new 25' X 30" deck comprised of composite deck flooring.
The new deck replaces the initial overlook built to enhance viewing of Earthwork portrait of Amelia Earhart designed and installed by crop artist Stan Herd. Amelia's Earthwork was the first of Herd's earthworks to be seen from the air as well as ground level.
Plans are installation of the overlook will be complete in time for LakeFest.
