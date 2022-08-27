Many kids fantasize about becoming firefighters when they grow up. For some of them, the sound of the horns of the big trucks with their lights on just gives an exciting feeling. As the trucks pass by the firemen in their uniforms with the hard hats just add to the excitement.
The times have changed for the firefighters. It is no longer just their job to fight fires, now there is a myriad of other “jobs” they must learn about and master.
To become a full-time firefighter, one must become certified by an accredited school (Kansas University is the one in the Atchison area) and become certified in emergency medical care. Most of the incidents firefighters respond to are medical emergencies, both illness, and injury. It is because of these types of incidents that firefighters are required to obtain continuing education hours each year to maintain their certification to meet federal and state requirements.
Besides the medical training firefighters also receive training on the following: structural collapse, water rescues including swift water and ice, motor vehicle and machinery entrapments, confined spaces, high angles, trenches, rope rescues, animal rescues, and grain engulfment rescue.
