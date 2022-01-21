After more than 32 years of Atchison County Extension work, Diane Nielson has stepped away from her position.
Nielson came to Atchison in 1990 as the county extension agent to further educate residents about consumer science, nutrition, Family Community Education and 4-H programs. Nielson had previously served the position in Greely County.
For some, Nielson along with Agent Ray Ladd has been their constant link to Extension service.
Long-term extension agent Nielson will be exiting the program due to a local funding reduction of $52,000 for the K-State Research and Extension Atchison County programs.
“While actively involved in the Atchison Community with local extension program efforts Nielson’s program successes have been adopted on regional, state and national levels,” Ladd said.
The Atchison county extension will host a career celebration for Diane Nielson on from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the YMCA community room in Atchison, as a come and go event. The public is invited to attend and especially those who have had working relationships with Nielson.
JoAnn Murray is one whose introduction to the county’s Extension Services and 4-H has been hand in hand with Nielson’s expertise.
“She has been quite an asset for Atchison County,” Murray said.
Murray said Nielson is the only Extension Consumer Science agent she’s known since her return in 1985 to Atchison County from Iowa. A few years after Murray’s return to the area her daughter LaRochelle Young and her nephew joined 4-H.
“I can’t imagine extension work without her,” Murray said. “She has hung in there for a long time.”
Murray annually bakes the German Chocolate cake as a tribute to her late mother, Mary Boldridge. The cake is annually sold at the 4-H Livestock Sale and revenue generated from its sale is a funding source to support the Atchison County 4-H Scholarship Fund. Throughout the years, Murray has worked closely with Nielson and Ladd in support of the endeavor.
Ladd said as Nielson’s co-worker, it is hard to describe the admiration he has for creativity and ability to accomplish much with the few resources available to her.
“She had the ability to inter-weave educational programs into the community without great fanfare for herself or Extension,” Ladd said. “Her careful identification of local issues and passion for education county residents has reached a wide variety of audiences during her career as Atchison County Extension Agent.”
Throughout Nielson’s tenure, said he’s watched her coach 4-Hers to develop leadership, citizenship and life skills that help prepare local youth for school, careers and life and 4-H camp involvement were highlights in her work.
Nielson’s personal interest in nutrition, food safety, health and well-being, early childhood development, aging and leadership development has caused her to bring research and evidence-based solutions to Atchison County, Ladd said.
“Nielson has brought innovative teaching methods to individuals and families to offer self-improving ideas to improve their quality of lives,” Ladd said. “Nielson has been an advocate for children, families and vulnerable citizens and has led educational programs that have been about creating communities and has reached thousands of Atchison Countians yearly.”
Murray said she will miss Nielson as she served as an excellent representative.
“Her whole career she worked for the people,” Murray said.
