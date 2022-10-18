Atchison Public Works officials and responders are at the scene before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Main Street where an excavator mounted atop a trailer hauled eastbound, scraped the concrete underneath the Sixth Street viaduct.
In August of 2022, a driver for a local construction company was transporting an excavator on a trailer. The loaded truck and trailerheaded East on Main Street when it passed below the 6thStreet Viaduct. There was insufficient clearance, andpart of the excavator contacted the underside of the viaduct, damaging several beams.
TheCityhired an engineering firm to inspect the viaduct before allowing traffic above or below it. The inspector found the damage to be limited to the concrete itself as the steel reinforcement was left intact. Subsequently, the engineeringfirmwas contracted todesign a scope of work, provide specifications, and administer the bid process.
The fee for these services is $25,000. Four bids were received, ranging from $82,879 to $288,00.59. The low bid fromPCiRoadsis considered the lowest qualified bid, and the company has demonstrated its experience withsimilar work.
City staff has been in contact with the insurance provider of the local construction company, and the insurance provider has confirmed that both the engineering and construction costs are reimbursable.PCiRoadshas indicated that they plan tocommence repairs upon approval by the City.
