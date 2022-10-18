220806viaduct

Atchison Public Works officials and responders are at the scene before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Main Street where an excavator mounted atop a trailer hauled eastbound, scraped the concrete underneath the Sixth Street viaduct.

 Photo courtesy of APD

In August of 2022, a driver for a local construction company was transporting an excavator on a trailer. The loaded truck and trailer headed East on Main Street when it passed below the 6th Street Viaduct. There was insufficient clearance, and part of the excavator contacted the underside of the viaduct, damaging several beams. 

The City hired an engineering firm to inspect the viaduct before allowing traffic above or below it. The inspector found the damage to be limited to the concrete itself as the steel reinforcement was left intact. Subsequently, the engineering firm was contracted to design a scope of work, provide specifications, and administer the bid process. 

