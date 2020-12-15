Atchison Public School leaders put steps in place toward an initiative to close the Central School facility and relocate its educational program elsewhere in the district before they took unrelated action to terminate a teacher for failing to comply with state licensing.
During the Dec. 14 meeting, USD 409 Board of Education members unanimously adopted Resolution 20-23 declaring a contractual agreement entered Aug. 27 with Barbara Scoggins, a second-grade teacher at Atchison Elementary School, as null and void for her failure to maintain a Kansas Teacher’s License. The termination of contract becomes effective Dec. 31, 2020.
Superintendent Renee Scott proposed to board members an option to consider closure of the Central School building and suggested a relocation of its program to the Roosevelt Building at Atchison Middle School. Scott said it would be more economically feasible to close the facility than to spend money on the building needs that have been the focus of USD 409’s maintenance plans in recent years. It was at some meeting back then when board members shared their concerns about the costs associated with the maintenance plan for Central School.
Maintenance Director Jay Robinson reminded that some drawbacks are there is neither a science lab suitable for high school courses nor an elevator in the building, both of which will be very costly to install. The more current needs include a roof replacement, drain piping, steam boiler, and tuck pointing the brick masonry.
Scott said the Central School facility is probably her favorite building among all in the district, but because of all the work needed it makes more sense to relocate the classes held there to the recently renovated Roosevelt Building where there is adequate room to house both AMS and the Central School programs. Staff members from AMS and Central School agreed the respective school programs would be able to function as two separate entities at the AMS location.
Central School’s strength is its location in the downtown area, Robinson said.
The district could possibly sell the Central School building located along the corner of Eighth Street and Kansas Avenue.
Board Attorney Larry Mears explained to board members that the procedure to close a school facility requires a public hearing for constituents to voice their opinions, concerns and objections. After the public hearing to close the facility as a school, Mears said it would be up to the board members to sell the building if that is what they want to do.
Earlier in the meeting, Central School Principal LaTisha Downing offered a report about Central School, its academics and the activities The student body is currently comprised of third through high school seniors for a total of 47 students. Various resources are available to the students. There are also classes available to serve adults who are working toward credit hours to earn their high school diplomas. The students participate in team-building activities and in addition to core subjects, some coursework has an emphasis on music, visual arts and science. They also participate in community service projects.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Unanimously appointed Jeff Humburg to serve a 4-year term to the Atchison Recreation Commission Board. Humburg will replace Dan Raplinger whose term expires Thursday, Dec. 31.
*Heard an update from Director Lucas Hunziger, HCC Technical Center. Hunziger reported classes are in their finals week for the first semester and thanked all students and staff for their support to ensure interruptions related to COVID-19 were held to minimum. After the holiday break, classes will resume in mid-January of 2021. Work on the new diesel technology has started, Hunziger said. He expects the building to be complete about the first part of May. The building trades students are involved in a house building project along Green Street and there are multiple lots that will serve as class projects throughout a couple of years of future classwork.
*Unanimously accepted Northeast Kansas Library System COVID Relief Grant funding for AES -- $2,500 and AMS -- $1,500 to assist with the purchase of ebooks for students. Board members also accepted a Safe Student Storage Unit from DonorChoose for Kristy Sumpter’s classes at AMS.
*Recessed from public session to go behind closed doors for 15 minutes to discuss matters of nonelected personnel. After the public meeting resumed board members accepted the resignations from: Joann Soderlund , first-grade teacher at Atchison Elementary School, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year for retirement purposes; Kirstie Traynor and Samantha Compton, paraeducators, effective in November. Board members also took action to terminate Scoggins after the executive session.
