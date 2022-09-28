The public probably has noticed the building going on at 2ndand Commercial St. In Atchison. Vision 4 Second, LLC, property owner John Thomas said, “Gateway is the name of this construction project due to the site being located at the beginning of historic 2ndStreet and Commercial.”“This is one of the most prominent intersections for tourists and visitors to Atchison,” he added.
Thomas said the current plan is to build high quality rental housing units with a standard design. ARPA funding would allow the new construction to make a Victorian architectural statement; one with iron fences around the front yard, corbels along the roof lineand additional exterior brick and a 4-color paint design.
The contractor points out that when completed, a total of $1,600,000 will be invested in the community. Thomas also pointed outthat a local contractor is performing the work.
In a recent study, the lack of housing was one of the top needs for the city. The new residents of the housing would utilize the riverwalkingarea and downtown shopping options.
The applicants have recently started construction on the first of two buildings designed for this site. They will provide a financial proforma to demonstratethe need forsupport.
A development agreement for this project was authorized by the commission on April 4 of this year, which outlined a series of public assistance for the project, including direct funding of utility connections in the right of way.
The ARPA-ED program has a total of $700,000. Only three applications have been received to date, but twelve other projects have reached out toask questions and voice their interest in the program. Assuming the recommendations of EDAG are acceptable to the Commission, at least $502,000 of the $700,000, or 72% of program funds will remain available.
It was recommended that $53,000 be authorized for the Vision 4 LLC, 2ndand Commercial multi-family project with funds to be paid directly to the contractor as a 50/50 match with owner funding as construction expenses are incurred. The commission tabled any actionat this point.
