The public probably has noticed the building going on at 2nd and Commercial St. In Atchison. Vision 4 Second, LLC, property owner John Thomas said, “Gateway is the name of this construction project due to the site being located at the beginning of historic 2nd Street and Commercial.” “This is one of the most prominent intersections for tourists and visitors to Atchison,” he added.  

Thomas said the current plan is to build high quality rental housing units with a standard design. ARPA funding would allow the new construction to make a Victorian architectural statement; one with iron fences around the front yard, corbels along the roof line and additional exterior brick and a 4-color paint design. 

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.