The 28th case of Coronavirus in Atchison County was confirmed Monday evening. The patient is a male in his twenties and on home isolation. This is the fifth case of community spread in the county.
Community spread means the source of the infection spreading is unknown.
There have been 788 negative test results in the county with 70 cases being monitored and 24 total cases that have recovered, as of Monday.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 12,465 cases from 88 counties with 259 deaths reported as of Monday.
