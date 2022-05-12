The 2022 Pioneering Achievement Award recipient is presented to an individual whose life and career exemplifies the spirit of Amelia Earhart. This year’s winner is Mandy Horvath who was born and raised in the Kansas City area.
Horvath lost both of her legs in 2014 at the age of 21. Horvath struggled with depression but realized she needed to stop feeling sorry for herself and devote her life to helping other people. Currently she is working with multiple charities while being a full-time student at the University of Colorado.
One of her achievements has been mountain climbing. Horvath is the first female bi-lateral amputee in recorded history to ascend Mount Kilimanjaro, Kenya, Africa. Horvath reached the 19,000-foot elevation by crawling.
Horvath will partake in the 2022 Amelia Earhart Festival July 15-16.
